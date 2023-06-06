Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a slight injury scare one day ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at the Oval. During the optional practice session on Tuesday, the right-handed opener was struck on his right thumb and in pictures which were posted on social media by various journalists, he could be seen applying tape. The India skipper left practice after he was hit and although he was out in the middle after some time, he did not take part in the drills.

Earlier, Rohit was asked about the legacy he would like to leave as captain.

"Whether it's me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forward and win as many games, as many championships as possible. For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

"And yeah, it will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series.

But yeah, like having said that, I genuinely feel that we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kind of stuff.

"As a captain, like I said, every captain wants to win championships, So I'll be no different. I also want to win championship. And that's what the sport is all about, winning championship. So for me, it will be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job."

(With PTI inputs)