India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday moved up one place to be eighth in the batters' list while all-rounder Hardik Pandya jumped 10 positions to be 76th among bowlers in the ICC ODI Rankings. Shubman Gill remains India's best-placed batter at number 5, while Virat Kohli was at the seventh position after the update took into consideration performances in the Chennai ODI. The batting chart was led by Pakistan's Babar Azam. Mohammed Siraj at number three was the only Indian in the top 10 bowlers list, headed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood.

Among others, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan moved back to the top of the T20 rankings after leading his side to a 2-1 series victory over Pakistan in Sharjah.

Rashid, who took a wicket each in the three matches conceding a total of 62 runs off his 12 overs, has overtaken Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga to take the top position among bowlers.

Rashid grabbed the top spot for the first time in his career in February 2018 and was number one most recently in November last year.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman, who grabbed two wickets each in the first and third matches, is another Afghanistan spinner to move up, from 10th to eighth position, while fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi's five wickets in the series see him climb 12 places to a career-best third position.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In the ODI rankings, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has moved up three places to a career best sixth position after his match-winning haul of four for 45 in the third game against India in Chennai.

Player of the Series Mitchell Marsh also made gains, jumping fours slots to reach 51st position among batters with an aggregate of 194 runs in the series.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)