The road to the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup is likely to be a bumpy one for the two batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. No longer part of the Test and T20I setups, having announced their retirements, the duo has been reportedly asked to play domestic cricket if they want to stay in the team. On Wednesday, The Indian Express reported that Rohit and Kohli could be asked to play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, the BCCI's 50-over tournament starting December 24.

"If two of Indian cricket's brightest stars have to stay in the team, they will have to go through the domestic grind," the report said.

"The first step in this direction could possibly be a Vijay Hazare Trophy game on December 24."

However, the report also revealed that Rohit is ready to go the extra mile in order to prove his fitness. But, there is no clarity yet on Kohli's stance.

"Rohit has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available to play Vijay Hazare Trophy but there is no clarity yet on Virat's availability," the report added.

Rohit is already doing the hard yards with India scheduled to play South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting November 30.

He played India's recent three-match series against Australia in the format and turned out to be the Player of the Series with 202 runs to his name. The right-handed batter smashed a century and a fifty, topping the scorers' chart.

The 38-year-old's poor fitness generated plenty of noise during his lengthy absence from the field, with a section of fans questioning his future in international cricket.

However, he underwent a major transformation, losing about 11 kg before the start of the ODI series against Australia.

If that wasn't enough, Rohit looked even more slimmer in the pictures from his recent training session.