After being out of action due to an injury, India captain Rohit Sharma is all set to make a return to the team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Though there remain a few questions on Rohit's form and fitness, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has no doubts that the Hitman would soon return to form. When the topic of Irfan's opening partner emerged, Irfan was quick to suggest that Ishan Kishan should get the nod because of his recent heroics in the format, although Shubman Gill also remains a strong contender for the spot.

When Rohit was absent from the ODI series between India and Bangladesh, the team opted for the opening pairing of Ishan and Shubman. Notably, Kishan scored a double century in the 3rd and final match of the series, entering his name in history books.

Irfan, hence, feels Ishan should get the nod over Gill for the second opener's spot alongside Rohit.

"I really think right now you should keep at least three openers in place, and for me Rohit and Ishan comes first and then obviously Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill is definitely a class act, the two T20 matches did not go well but he has the ability in him and he has performed well at one day cricket. So, it's important to have him at number three, but I will start with Rohit and Ishan Kishan because Ishan Kishan has played some good cricket recently scoring a lot of runs," Pathan said on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues'.

Though there still remains time for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly already decided a 20-member list of players who will be tested till the mega event comes towards the end of this year.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

BCCI Shortlists 20 For 2023 World Cup, Injury-Prone Players Told To Skip IPL: Sources