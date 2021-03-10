Kevin Pietersen, former England captain, turned the clock back on Tuesday as he smashed a quick-fire half-century against India Legends in a Road Safety World Series game and helped England Legends register a six-run win. After the game, Pietersen took to Instagram to share an image with the England legends squad while taking a cheeky dig at England selectors. "So England CAN beat India in India! How cool was that game? England selectors - we're all available," Pietersen captioned the picture.

On the third day of the fourth Test between India and England, Pietersen had urged the young England batsmen to bat well once and find their rhythm after struggling for runs throughout the Test series.

In the Road Safety World Series match, Pietersen walked the talk and not only took the spinners to the cleaners but led his side to a win over the Indian side.

In the match, riding on Pietersen's 75 off just 37 deliveries, England Legends posted 188 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

For India Legends, Yusuf and Irfan Pathan were the stars with the ball. Irfan was economical in his four-over spell and picked up two wickets while Yusuf bowled three overs and took three scalps.

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar failed with the bat but Irfan Pathan kept the hosts in the hunt with an unbeaten half-century. He was well supported by Yuvraj Singh (22) and Yusuf (17).

A cameo towards the end from Manpreet Goni (35) made things interesting but needing 19 off the last over, the hosts fell six runs short of the target.