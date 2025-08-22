The bond between Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal has once again hogged limelight. The radio-jockey-turned-actor posted a picture on Instagram story ahead of Champions League T10 2025. In the indoor cricket league, Mahvash co-owns a team Supreme Strikers. On Friday, it was the caption of her picture that grabbed attention. "Match Day Jai Mata di," wrote Mahvash. It interested Chahal fans as the same caption is usually posted by the player on his Instagram story ahead of matches.

On August 21, Chahal had also continued his ritual by posting a similar caption ahead of Northamptionshire's English One Day Cup 2025 match vs Kent.

Mahvash was seen with the India spinner in the Champions Trophy this year and then supporting Punjab Kings during Indian Premier League 2025. Mahvash, who herself is a social media celebrity, has already claimed to be 'single' but the fact that she is constantly spotted with Chahal intensified dating rumours between the two.

Chahal got divorced from Dhanashree earlier this year. The couple tied the knot in December 2020 and officially parted ways in March 2025 after 18 months of living separately.

Dhanashree Verma broke silence on the divorce recently. From reacting to the accusations of faking her marriage to revealing her emotions over the separation, Dhanashree spoke it all in her first-ever interview since the divorce. As the interview went viral on internet, Chahal too came up with a cryptic post, with many fans guessing that it was a reply to Dhanashree.

"There is a reason why we say 'personal life'. It has to be private. And look, a coin has two sides. Taali ek haath se to bajti nahi (You can't clap with one hand). Just because I am not speaking it doesn't give anyone the power to take advantage of that. It is not correct. I think it should not happen with anybody," Dhanashree told Humans of Bombay.

She added that while she has her side of the story and could share it in the future, she is currently focused on her career.

After this interview, Chahal posted a series of pictures of his on social media and wrote, "Million feelings, zero words." Fans felt that it was directed towards Dhanashree post her latest interview.

This was not it as Dhanashree too came up with a post on social media on Thursday. She posted a photo on her Instagram story that read: "It's time to rise. A new chapter begins now."