Former Indian cricket team batter Subramaniam Badrinath believes that Riyan Parag can be the reason behind Sanju Samson potentially leaving Rajasthan Royals. With Samson injured for the first three matches in IPL 2025, Parag led the franchise. However, with Parag still remaining a big captaincy contender, Badrinath said that it can be a reason behind Sanju reportedly looking for a new team. "I feel Riyan Parag is the reason. If you consider him for captaincy, how do you expect someone like Samson to stay?" Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

However, the former CSK cricketer also pointed out that despite being a like-for-like replacement for MS Dhoni, the franchise may struggle to find a place for Samson in the playing XI.

"If Sanju Samson does come to CSK, then he could be the like-for-like replacement for MS Dhoni. Samson is a batter who can bat in the top three or four spots in the batting order. He is not someone who could fit in the number five or six spot in the playing XI. CSK are strong in those areas of the playing XI. Mhatre is settled, Gaikwad is settled, Brevis is settled."

"I am not sure if CSK would do a transaction like MI did to get Hardik Pandya from GT. So even if Sanju Samson comes in, the question remains whether CSK can fit him into the playing XI," he added.

Badrinath also spoke about the captaincy situation in CSK and pointed out that it is unlikely for the team to hand the captaincy to Samson considering how much they have backed Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"The other aspect to consider is captaincy. Whether MS Dhoni leads or not, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain. He's led only for one season. If you give the captaincy to Samson, how would Gaikwad feel about that?. That is something we need to consider. I think keeping all these things in mind, CSK are still thinking of whether or not to go ahead," Badrinath concluded.