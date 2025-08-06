In a heartwarming gesture, international cricketer Rishabh Pant has extended a helping hand to a student from an underprivileged family in Karnataka. Jyoti Kanabur Math, hailing from Rabakavi village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district, had secured admission to the first semester of the BCA course at BLD College, Jamkhandi. Despite scoring 85% in her PUC, financial constraints threatened to derail her academic aspirations, with her family unable to afford the 40,000 rupees admission fee.

When Jyoti was out of options , a well-wisher named Anil shared her story with few people in Bengaluru and it eventually came to the notice of Rishab pant through some cricketing circles.

Moved by her determination and struggle, Pant transferred 40,000 to the college to ensure Jyoti could continue her education without interruption.

In appreciation of his kind gesture, the college administration sent a heartfelt letter thanking the cricketer for his support.

"On behalf of our college and the student, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your generous gesture of personally paying the first semester admission fee of rupees 40,000/- on 17-07-2025 for Ms. Jyoti Kanabur, who is currently pursuing her first semester of BCA at our institution." The letter said

"The college sincerely hopes that your support and assistance to students from underprivileged backgrounds will continue in the future as well." They added.