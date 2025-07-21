Though there remains a slight doubt over Rishabh Pant's availability in full capacity for the 4th Test against England in Manchester, the wicket-keeper batter is firmly sitting on the cusp of a huge record in Indian cricket. Pant, with 88 sixes to his name in Test cricket, is only 3 shy of Virender Sehwag's all-time record of 90. While Sehwag is the batter with the most sixes for India in the longest format, Pant is not far away from making the top spot his own, despite being just 27 years old.

The global record is being held by England captain Ben Stokes, who has hit a whopping 133 sixes in his Test career. England team head coach Brendon McCullum sits next with 107 sixes while the likes of Adam Gilchrist (100), Tim Southee (98), and Chris Gayle (98) complete the top five.

In terms of the top six hitters in Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma is tied with Pant at the second spot, with both hitting 88 sixes, while MS Dhoni (78) and Ravindra Jadeja (74) make the top five.

Pant sustained an injury on one of his fingers while keeping wickets in the Lord's Test. During the 34th over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the third Test, made a dive to pick up the ball, but could not get it cleanly in his hands, making England pick two runs off byes.

Following that, he was seen in a lot of pain and had to leave the field for medical attention. Young Dhruv Jurel took the field as he replaced Pant as the wicketkeeper of the team in the second session of the first day of the Test match.

Despite the finger injury Pant batted in both the innings, he made a brilliant 74(112), in the first innings where Pant smoked the ball into the stands for two towering maximums to break Richards' milestone for most sixes against England in the format.

Although he was cleaned up by a beauty from Jofra Archer in the second innings for 9 off 12 balls. He was fit enough to bat but was unable to keep wicket. Pant will be fit enough to take the gloves for the fourth Test.

With ANI Inputs