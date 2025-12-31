Rishabh Pant was not included in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad and media reports claimed that he will not included in the ODI series squad as well. It has been a tough period for the wicket-keeper batter who had his struggles with injury and has seen KL Rahul emerge as the top-choice wicket-keeper in ODIs. On the other hand, Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan have also made their intentions clear with brilliant performances in domestic cricket. Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes that Pant needs to understand his role in T20 cricket and even wondered whether he sees himself as a top-order hitter, a middle-order option, or a finisher in the format.

"In T20 cricket, is he a top-three batter? Or is he a middle-order batter or is he a finisher? What's he? He needs to answer these questions," Dasgupta told India Today.

"As far as I am concerned, he is a top-three batter in T20I cricket. In ODIs, he is a good No.4 or No.5," he added.

Dasgupta added that Pant needs to concentrate on his batting and keep scoring runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in order to make his case for a return to the national team.

"I think he just needs to bat, and bat. He got a excellent 70-odd for Delhi. He just needs to keep scoring runs, playing white-ball cricket wherever he gets the opportunity – domestic or otherwise – and learn his trade, learn what suits him," he added.

Rishabh Pant is likely to be left out of the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, according to a report by India Today.

The report claimed that sources close to the selection committee have confirmed that the team management may opt for a different direction while choosing the squad for the three-match series. Pant's exclusion could pave the way for Ishan Kishan's return to the ODI setup after the Jharkhand cricketer impressed with stellar performances in domestic cricket.

The last time Pant featured in an ODI for India was in August 2024 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Although he was named in the ODI series against South Africa, he did not play a single game.