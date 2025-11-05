Vice-captain Rishabh Pant is back in the mix as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, starting November 14. Bengal pacer Akash Deep was also recalled to the Test fold, replacing Prasidh Krishna. Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan was also left out with Pant back and fit. The series-opener will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14, while Guwahati will host the second game from November 22-26.

"The Men's Senior Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming two-match IDFC First Bank Test series against South Africa," the BCCI said in a release.

Pant, who fractured his foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July 2025, made his return to competitive cricket last week, as he led India A to an impressive win over South Africa in Bengaluru.

He led from the front and proved his match readiness, scoring 90 in the second innings as India A successfully chased down a target of 275 in a thrilling fashion.

Akash, on the other hand, is also part of India A squad that will take on South Africa A in second four-day game, starting Thursday in Bengaluru.

India's pace attack features Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while the spin department will once again rely on veteran Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar.

India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

