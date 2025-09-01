Star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant suffered a foot injury in the fourth Test between India and England in July. Despite fighting through the pain and smashing a half-century in that match, Pant has been ruled out since then, and is expected to be on the sidelines for a couple of months. However, Pant is seemingly already itching to get back to action. On Sunday, Pant shared a selfie on Instagram, showing his left leg still strapped, and expressed his frustration as well.

"How many more days in this," wrote Rishabh Pant, along with the picture.

From the picture, it is evident that Pant is already on the road to recovery, and has resumed training to get back to full fitness. Pant can be spotted having taken the selfie in a gym.

Add image caption here

While Pant will not feature for India in the Asia Cup 2025, it will be interesting to see whether he is able to return in time for the two Tests against West Indies starting October 2. That is still more than a month away.

In England, Pant sustained a blow on his foot after a toe-crushing yorker from Chris Woakes in the fourth Test. Despite going off injured initially, Pant came back later to slam a crucial fifty in that Test.

However, he was ruled out of the fifth Test, with Dhruv Jurel taking his place in the side.

Following the injury, Pant had taken to Instagram to provide an update, as well as send his gratitude to his fans.

"Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following routines and giving it my 100 per cent. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love," Pant had written.