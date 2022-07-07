Rishabh Pant was the best Indian batter in the Edgbaston Test against England with a ton and a half-century. Though it was not enough to take India to a win, his performance with the bat was lauded by all. However, his white ball form has not been great. He did not have a stellar IPL and his performance in the T20I series against South Africa was also not that great. With the 2022 T20 World Cup in less than four months' time, Pant's form is going to be crucial.

Commenting on Pant, Gavaskar said that he can be used as an opener and cited Adan Gilchrist's example. "That's not a bad option at all. That's a very good option. Look at what Adam Gilchrist did for Australia in white ball cricket. He used to bat down at No.6 or 7 in Test cricket but open the batting in white ball cricket. He was destructive. Maybe someone like Rishabh Pant can be equally destructive. It might give that many overs to play," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

"We have been talking about him as a finisher but as a finisher, he sometimes comes in there and starts slamming the ball straightaway and gets out. But here, he will have the awareness that he doesn't have to go bang bang from the first ball. He does have a few deliveries to get used to the pace and movement. Particularly, when you are playing in England there will be a little more movement even with the white ball than say anywhere else. That can actually work in India's favour."

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra recently praised Pant for his knock at Edgbaston, calling him India's best-ever wicketkeeper-batter.

"Rishabh Pant is India's best ever wicket-keeper batter in ‘Tests' …and he's not even 25 yet. The number of Test match defining innings he's played in just 30 matches is simply sensational," tweeted Chopra.