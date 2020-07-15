Indian batsman Rishabh Pant has picked former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his "favourite batting partner". The 22-year-old batsman said that Dhoni lays out the "plan" which makes it "easy" for the batsman at the other end. Pant, the wicket-keeper batsman has been the key cog in the batting wheel of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. The left-handed batsman narrowly missed out on the IPL Orange Cap in 11th edition of the tournament, but his 684 runs from 14 innings was the lone bright spot for Delhi.

"My favourite batting partner is Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) but it's rare that I get a chance to bat with him. If he's (Dhoni) out there batting with you, things remain sorted. He lays out the plan and you have to just follow him. The way his mind works during chases is amazing," said Pant during an online interaction with Delhi Capitals.

"Virat bhai (Virat Kohli), Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma) actually, whenever you bat with senior players, it's a different experience altogether. Even when I am batting with Shreyas Iyer in IPL, it's different chemistry altogether," he added.

Pant would have been in action for Delhi Capitals if the IPL had commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.