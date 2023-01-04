Star India batter Rishabh Pant was airlifted to Mumbai from a Dehradun hospital on Wednesday evening for the treatment of ligament injuries in the knee and ankle he has suffered in a car crash. Pant (25), who was injured in a car crash on December 30, was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri upon arrival in Mumbai, sources said. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shift Pant to Mumbai by air ambulance as he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline.

The cricketer will be treated by noted sports orthopaedic surgeon Dinshaw Pardiwala here.

Pant survived a horrific car accident when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider.

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident on December 30, with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with the Max Hospital Dehradun where he has been admitted, the cricketer suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

DDCA director Shyam Sharma on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment.

