India batter Rinku Singh was over the moon after he received his first national call-up for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China. With the men's senior team set to take part in the World Cup, also later this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a second-string side to take part in the event. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team in the absence of senior players, who will be busy preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup on home soil.

Rinku, who didn't find a place in India's squad for the ongoing tour of West Indies, was delighted on receiving his maiden India call-up.

Taking to Instagram, Rinku shared a post which was eventually shared by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the photo, Rinku can be seen in India, as well as KKR colours, with a text in the background, which read: "Finally".

Rinku enjoyed a breakthroug season in the IPL, scoring 474 runs for his side in a disappointing campaign from the teams point of view.

The Indian men's senior team will make its debut in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China later this year.

Advertisement

India have not fielded a cricket team in two Asian Games while other major teams like Pakistan and Sri Lanka sent second-string sides for the respective events.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.