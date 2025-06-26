Indian cricket team batter Rinku Singh is likely to join the Uttar Pradesh basic education department as an officer, according to a report by Times of India. The report claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government has started the process to appoint him District Basic Education Officer (BSA). A highly-placed source told Times of India that an order regarding the appointment has already been issued and the basic education department has also started their preparations. The appointment was made official under the International Medal Winner Direct Recruitment Rules 2022 which honours athletes who have achieved exceptional feats for the country. Such athletes are awarded positions in government services.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj's wedding, which was scheduled to take place on November 19, has now been reportedly postponed.

The couple got engaged in a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, earlier this month, where many big faces were in attendance.

Some notable guests included the likes of SP president and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, actress Jaya Bachchan, and even Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The couple also shared multiple pictures from ceremony on their social media handles.

According to a report by Amar Ujala newspaper, the wedding between Rinku and Priya has been postponed due to the former's cricket commitments in November.

The newspaper cited the family members of couple as the source and stated that the wedding will now take place in February 2026 and the exact date will be revealed soon.

"The family had booked Taj Hotel, Varanasi for Rinku and Priya's wedding on November 19, 2025. However, Rinku's commitments for the Indian cricket team forced them to postpone the wedding," stated the report.

"The hotel has now been booked for February end but the exact date is not confirmed yet," stated further.