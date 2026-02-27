The cricket fraternity is mourning the death of India star Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, who breathed his last on Friday morning at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. He was undergoing treatment for fourth-stage liver cancer, but sadly couldn't make it. Meanwhile, Rinku was in Chennai with the Indian team on Thursday for their crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, but didn't feature in the XI. In a viral video, Rinku was seen performing his father's last rites hours after India's game against Zimbabwe in Chennai.

In the viral video, Rinku was visibly emotional as he carried his father's body, surrounded by police personnel and hundreds of fans who had gathered to pay their respects.

Earlier this week, Rinku had to rush back home from the T20 World Cup squad to be with his family after his father's condition worsened after India's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa.

Rinku was quick to return to Chennai to join the Indian squad ahead of the Zimbabwe clash on Thursday after a quick visit to meet his father.

However, Rinku didn't feature in the playing 11 for the Zimbabwe clash as India opted for Sanju Samson to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving Rinku out of the equation.

So far, Rinku has had a mixed bag World Cup with the bat, often arriving at the crease with very few balls left to score. He has made just 24 runs in five innings, staying unbeaten twice and having a best score of 11*. In 10 T20Is this year, the left-hander has made 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and best score of 44*.

The Indian team will now travel to Kolkata for their last Super 8 clash against the West Indies on Sunday. The winner of the match will join South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 1.

