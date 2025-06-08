India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rinku Singh will get engaged with Member of Parliament Priya Saroj on Sunday, June 8. The 27-year-old batter follows fellow India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, in getting engaged in recent days. With cricketers being among the most popular personalities in India, their weddings are often highly-celebrated. On that note, let's take a look at some of the most high-profile cricketer weddings:

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore

Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi, one of India's first recognized captains, was also one of the first cricketers to have a high-profile wedding. Pataudi tied the knot with Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore on December 27, 1968.

Mohammed Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin's second wife is former actress and Miss India 1980 titleholder Sangeeta Bijlani. They married in 1996.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

Former actress Geeta Basra was a long-time girlfriend of charismatic Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. The two tied the knot on October 29, 2015.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

India's 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh married British actress and singer Hazelkeech in November 2016, after a year of being engaged.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

This is arguably the most high-profile wedding, with both personalities being incredibly popular in their respective fields. Having met on the sets of an advertisement shoot, Virat and Anushka began dating in 2013. They married on December 11, 2017, in a ceremony in Florence, Italy. They have a daughter and a son.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan, India's leading wicket-taker at the 2011 World Cup, married Indian actress and model Sagarika Ghatge in November 2017. Ghatge is a national-level field-hockey payer and starred in the 2007 hit sports film 'Chak De! India'.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul married actress Athiya Shetty on January 23, 2023 after dating for more than three years. Shetty gave birth to their first child in March 2025, for which Rahul missed the first match of IPL 2025.