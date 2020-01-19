 
"Ridiculous": Brett Lee Slams ICC's Decision To Ban Kagiso Rabada

Updated: 19 January 2020 17:24 IST

Brett Lee took to Twitter and said that ICC's decision to ban Kagiso Rabada for "over celebrating" was ridiculous.

Kagiso Rabada was handed one-match ban by the ICC following his celebration after removing Joe Root. © AFP

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee has slammed ICC's decision to suspend South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada for one Test due to his overenthusiastic wicket celebration after dismissing Joe Root during the third Test. Brett Lee said that while Rabada has pushed the boundaries before but banning him for "over celebrating" is "ridiculous". "I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over celebrating to me is ridiculous. I also know that he has pushed the boundaries before but come on! No swearing involved! Love his passion. Don't agree @ICC," Lee said in a tweet.

Lee joined Michael Vaughan and South Africa head coach Mark Boucher in saying that emotions sometimes "overflow" on the cricket field when two teams are playing hard against each other and going for the win.

Lee's remarks come after Proteas pacer Rabada received one demerit point for his celebration after Root dismissal. After clean-bowling the England captain with a fiery delivery on the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday, Rabada celebrated loudly and passionately.

That earned him a level one punishment for "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match".

He did not contest the charge. His penalty of a fine of 15 per cent of his match fee and one demerit point meant he had piled up four points which led to the one-match ban.

Rabada will miss the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series against England.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Brett Lee Brett Lee Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada Joseph Edward Root Joe Root South Africa vs England, 3rd Test Cricket
