Former Australian batting great and captain Ricky Ponting has been rushed to the hospital due to a health scare, according to reports in several Australian media outlets. Ponting was commentating for Channel 7 during day 3 of the 1st Test between Australia and West Indies at Perth. He was rushed to hospital during the lunch time according to a report in Foxsports, quoting The Daily Telegraph.

A report in Sydney Morning Herald stated that Ponting reported feeling unwell during day three of the Test match and went to the hospital to seek precautionary checks on his heart.

“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage,” a Seven spokesperson said, according to the SMH report.

It has been a difficult couple of years for Australian cricket as far as heart health is concerned. This year, the game lost two of the biggest legends to wear Australian colours, Rod Marsh and Shane Warne in March.

Dean Jones, another Australian batter also suddenly passed away due to a heart attack in September 2020. Also, former Western Australia wicketkeeper and more recently Netherlands coach, Ryan Campbell also experienced a cardiac episode in April this year, due to which he almost died.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Ponting has represented Aussies in 168 Tests, having scored 13.378 runs at an average of 51.85, with 41 tons and 62 fifties.

In 375 ODIs, he scored 13,704 runs at an average of 42.03, with 30 centuries and 82 fifties.

In 17 T20Is, he made 401 runs at an average of 28.64 and scored two fifties.

He was a part of Australian team that won three straight 50-over World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007, leading the side to triumphs in later two tournaments as skipper.

(With ANI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Kerala Boy To Fly To Qatar To Meet Footballer Messi