 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ricky Ponting Pleased To See David Warner, Steve Smith Perform In World Cup 2019

Updated: 28 July 2019 18:21 IST

David Warner and Steve Smith were banned for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Ricky Ponting Pleased To See David Warner, Steve Smith Perform In World Cup 2019
Steve Smith and David Warner played some decent cricket in World Cup 2019. © AFP

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said he was pleased to see both David Warner and Steve Smith perform in the World Cup despite being jeered by the English crowd. "I'm sure it's been difficult, but you wouldn't know from the way they've been around the team. The important thing for those guys coming back into the side was, if they started the World Cup well and got some runs under their belts, then it would be easier for them to handle some of the stuff that's been going on. I'm just pleased for both of them that they played the way they did," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

In 2018, Warner and Smith were banned for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. However, even after serving their ban, English fans were hostile against both in the recently concluded World Cup.

Apart from Warner and Smith, it was Cameron Bancroft who was banned but he was handed a nine-month ban as opposed to one-year ban for Warner and Smith.

The trio - Warner, Smith and Bancroft - have been included in Australia's 17-man squad for the upcoming Ashes. Smith and Warner managed to face the English crow during the premier tournament. Moreover, Warner was the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 647 runs, only one run behind the topper India's Rohit Sharma.

However, now it is time for Bancroft to face the same but Ponting is certain that the 26-year-old will handle it.

"I think Justin Langer is a pretty good assessor of people's character. And Justin talks very highly of Cameron Bancroft as a person and as a character, so if that's the case I think he will handle it fine," he said.

Australia will face England for the first Test match in the Ashes on August 1.

 
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Ricky Ponting The Ashes 2019 Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith David Andrew Warner David Warner Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Smith and Warner were jeered by the English crowd in WC
  • Cameron Bancroft was also banned along with Smith and Warner
  • Warner, Smith and Bancroft have been included in Australia's Ashes squad
Related Articles
Former Captain Steve Waugh To Mentor Australia During Ashes
Former Captain Steve Waugh To Mentor Australia During Ashes
Steve Smith, David Warner Are Big Boys, Will Be Fine On Comeback, Says Ricky Ponting
Steve Smith, David Warner Are Big Boys, Will Be Fine On Comeback, Says Ricky Ponting
"8-Year-Old Girls Around Justin Bieber": Aaron Finch Trolls Teammates
"8-Year-Old Girls Around Justin Bieber": Aaron Finch Trolls Teammates' Behaviour In Ricky Ponting's Presence
IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Season By Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Season By Delhi Capitals
Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Have Changed Delhi Capitals
Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Have Changed Delhi Capitals' Complexion: Shikhar Dhawan
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.