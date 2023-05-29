England's Richard Illingworth and Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand will be the on-field umpires in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia in London, the ICC said on Monday. The International Cricket Council has announced the match officials for the marquee clash, which will be played between world cricket's two heavyweights at The Oval from June 7-11.

"Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the Ultimate Test, which has 12 June earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the scheduled five days of play," the ICC said in a press release.

Gaffaney, 48, will be standing in his 49th Test match while it will be the 64th Test for 59-year-old Illingworth, who also stood in the first WTC final two years ago that New Zealand won with an eight-wicket victory over India in Southampton.

Another England umpire, Richard Kettleborough, will also be officiating in a second successive WTC final, once again appointed as the TV umpire.

Kumar Dharmasena of Sri Lanka will be the fourth umpire, while Richie Richardson of the West Indies will be the match referee.

While India played in the WTC final once, in its inaugural edition, it will be Australia's maiden appearance in the summit showdown of the Test championship.