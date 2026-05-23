Test cricket could be set for a major rule change, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) contemplating a number of amendments. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the ICC are discussing the possibility of using different coloured balls during the same Test match. This means that teams could be allowed to switch from a red ball to a pink ball during a Test match, if both sides agree to continue playing under lights in case of weather interruptions during the day.

Should the rule change go ahead, it would be a historic development for cricket, as no official match has ever been played with two different colours of balls.

As per the report, the decision to switch from a red ball to a pink ball would primarily depend on 'mutual consent' between the two teams, which will need to take place before the start of the series.

Head of ICC Cricket Committee Sourav Ganguly was part of the ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday, where this potential rule change was discussed. According to the report, if the rule change is approved, they will come to force from October 1, 2026.

Coaches to be allowed to enter the field?

Among the other rule changes being contemplated by the ICC, the most standout one is that the head coach may be allowed to enter the field of play during drinks breaks, particularly during ODIs. Presently, only substitute players are allowed to enter.

Coaches are already allowed to enter the field during drinks breaks in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the rule is yet to be implemented in international cricket.

Another rule change being contemplated is reducing the break between two innings in T20I cricket from 20 minutes to 15 minutes.

ICC to crack down on illegal actions

The ICC also appears to be adamant in reducing suspect actions in international cricket. As a result, a rule is being discussed where umpires would get to take the help of the HawkEye technology in order to check bowlers' actions.

How exactly the technology and data will be used to demarcate between a legal and illegal action is yet to be finalised.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss