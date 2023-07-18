Arguably the player whose return is most awaited by the Indian team and its fans, Jasprit Bumrah gave a huge update on a potential return. With a post on Instagram, Bumrah shared a few pictures from his latest training session, suggesting he is all but set to make a comeback for the national team. The video, featuring some of Bumrah's pictures from a net session, also saw the song 'I'm Coming Home' by pop act Diddy-Dirty Money running in the background. The video instilled a fresh ray of hope in fans, all but confirming reports that recently suggested tha the veteran pacer could be back for the tour of Ireland.

Bumrah has been absent from the Indian team since he last featured against Australia in September last year. Earlier, reports suggested that the 29-year-old could be fit and available for the Asia Cup 2023. But, his remarkable development fast-tracked his progress, with the team management reportedly expecting him to be named for the tour of Ireland next month.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Bumrah also tagged the Indian cricket team's official account.

Last month, a PTI report had revealed that Bumah had started bowling at the NCA and could soon start playing a few practice matches.

"For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period. He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then," a source tracking the development told PTI.

Ramji Srinivasan, former strength and conditioning coach of Team India, said extreme care should be taken while bringing back Bumrah.

"He should not be hurried. Playing practice matches at the NCA is a good step as it will help tune his body to the demands of a match. But he should be made to play in some actual (domestic) matches before bringing him to top level cricket," Ramji had said.