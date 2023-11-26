Allrounder Shahbaz Ahamad has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while bowler Mayank Dagar is traded to RCB from SRH during the Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the 2024 IPL season, according to a release from IPL. Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 3/7. After representing RCB since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee.

Mayank Dagar, meanwhile, will head to RCB from SRH for his existing fee. The right-handed all-rounder has previously also been a part of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In the 2023 IPL season, he played just 3 games and took 1 wicket.

Dagar, who represents Himachal Pradesh, played three games for SRH last year and was brought for Rs 1.8 crore before IPL 2023. He took just one wicket that season. Mayank has taken 55 wickets in 54 T20I overall.

Shahbaz has scored 321 runs in 39 matches of his IPL career at an average of almost 17 while also taking 14 wickets. He has also played three ODIs and two ODIs for India. 2022 was Shahbaz's most prolific IPL season, in which he scored 219 runs in 16 matches at an average of over 27, with four wickets under his belt as well.

In 81 T20Is, Shahbaz has scored 834 runs at an average of 22.54, with two half-centuries and best score of 60*. He has also taken 54 wickets in the shortest format of the sport.

Both SRH and RCB will be heading into the new season with a new management. RCB, who narrowly missed out on playoffs by finishing sixth with seven wins in 14 matches, will be having Andy Flower as their new head coach. On the other hand, SRH will have New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori as their head coach, after finishing at the bottom last season with just four wins in 14 games.

