Ravindra Jadeja was the only player who provided Team India with some hope on a disappointing Day 2 of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval. Starting the day on a positive note with the bowlers making a remarkable comeback and bundling out Australia for 469, the Rohit Sharma-led side was reduced to 151/5 at stumps. Only Jadeja played a knock of 48 off 51 balls and helped India gain some momentum. He was dismissed by Nathan Lyon and the Indian fans were visibly disappointed.

In the 35th over of India's innings, Jadeja tried to play defensive shot on Lyon's delivery but the ball travelled straight to Steve Smith, who was placed at the slip. Smith took a brilliant catch and Jadeja, who departed for 48, stood their for a while in disbelief and then made his way back to the dugout.

India were reeling at 151 for five at stumps in response to Australia's first innings score of 469, trailing by 318 runs.

While the Indian bowlers failed to use the bouncer effectively on day one, the likes of Shubman Gill (13) and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) committed the cardinal sin of misjudging the line and length on a pitch with variable bounce.

Credit should also go to the relentless Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, who got much more out of The Oval surface than their Indian counterparts.

Australia eventually bundled India out for 296 runs on Day 3, gaining a first-innings lead of 173 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)