Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday created history, as he surpassed compatriot Bishan Singh Bedi to become the country's most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket. Jadeja accomplished this during India's ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. In Australia's second innings, Jadeja put to an end innings of two centurions from the first innings, Steve Smith (34) and Travis Head (18). Jadeja ended the day with figures of 2/25 in nine overs.

Now in 65 Test matches, Jadeja has taken 267 wickets at an average of 24.25 and an economy rate of 2.44. Bishan Singh Bedi has 266 wickets in 67 matches.

Overall, Jadeja is the fourth most-successful left arm-spinner in Tests. He is behind Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (433 in 93 matches), Daniel Vettori (362 in 113 matches) and England's Derek Underwood (297 wickets in 86 matches).

The all-rounder has been in an incredible touch in 2023 in the longer format. In five matches, he has scored 183 runs at an average of 30.50. He has scored one half-century, with best score of 70. He has also taken 25 wickets at an average of 19.84 and an economy rate of 2.63. His best bowling figures in an innings this year are 7/42.

In international cricket in 2023, Jadeja has scored 262 runs in eight matches across nine innings at an average of 32.75, with one half-century. He has also taken 27 wickets in eight matches at an average of 21.33 and an economy rate of 2.78.

Coming to the match, Australia are 123/4 at the end of day three, with Cameron Green (7*) and Marnus Labuschagne (41*) unbeaten. They lead India by 296 runs. Usman Khawaja (13) and David Warner (1) were sent early by Siraj and Umesh Yadav while Ravindra Jadeja (2/25) dismissed previous innings centurions Steve Smith (34) and Travis Head (18).

In their first innings, India was bundled out for 296 runs. India trailed Australia by 173 runs, who had scored 469 runs in their first innings.

India's top order failed in their first innings but contributions from comeback man Ajinkya Rahane (89 in 129 balls, 11 fours and a six), Shardul Thakur (51 in 109 balls with six fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (48 in 51 balls with seven fours and a six) helped India put on a fight after being restricted to 71/4.

Pat Cummins (3/83), Nathan Lyon (2/19), Cameron Green (2/44), Scott Boland (2/59) and Mitchell Starc (2/71) were among the wickets for Australia.

Australia's 469 runs in the first innings were powered largely by centuries from Travis Head (163 in 174 balls, 25 fours and a six), and Steve Smith (121 in 268 balls, 19 fours).

Siraj (4/108) was the leading bowler for India in the first innings. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami got two wickets while Jadeja got one.