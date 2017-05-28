 
Ravichandran Ashwin's Grandfather Passes Away

Updated: 28 May 2017 22:58 IST

Narayanasamy is survived by Ravichandran and a daughter and three grandchildren.

Ashwin is presently in England with the national team for the Champions Trophy. © AFP

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's grandfather S Narayanasamy died due to age-related illness, family sources said on Sunday. The 92-year-old passed away on Saturday and his last rites were performed this evening. Narayanasamy, a former Southern Railway employee and a cricket lover, had a big role to play in Ashwin's early years as a player, Awshin's father Ravichandran told PTI.

Narayanasamy is survived Ravichandran and a daughter and three grandchildren.

Ashwin is presently in England with the national team for the Champions Trophy. He is expected to play a key role in India's campaign in the prestigious tournament.

Highlights
  • Ashwin's grandfather was 92 years old
  • Ashwin's grandfather passed away on Saturday
  • Ashwin is in England for Champions Trophy
