"Shredder Might Do The Trick": Ravichandran Ashwin's Savage Reply To James Anderson On Mankad Debate

Updated: 01 February 2020 17:26 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin trolled England fast-bowler James Anderson after the latter requested the ICC to "remove" Mankad rule.

Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter to troll James Anderson. © AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday came up with a savage comment on England fast-bowler James Anderson's suggestion on the Mankad rule in international cricket. On Friday, Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad mankaded Pakistan's Mohammad Huraira during the Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal. The dismissal led to a debate on Twitter and members of the cricket fraternity expressed their opinion on the controversial mode of dismissal. James Anderson took to Twitter and asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to "remove" the law but Ravichandran Ashwin then came up with a savage reply that left fans in splits.

"Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now," Ashwin tweeted along with multiple laughing emojis. 

In a similar turn of events, Ashwin had ran out Jos Buttler via Mankad during an Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in 2019.

After the incident, veteran England fast-bowler Anderson had put an image of Ashwin through a shredder during a podcast back in April 2019.

A video of England paceman James Anderson putting an image of Ashwin through a shredder went viral on the internet but the Indian off-spinner had said that he was not bothered.

"Today Jimmy Anderson might feel that whatever I did was wrong. Maybe, tomorrow he might end up doing (Mankading) it," he had said.

"Who knows, it is all a question of perception of right and wrong. I don't think in this case it is necessary because it is within the law."

Afghanistan suffered a six-wicket defeat to Pakistan, who will now face India in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team James Michael Anderson James Anderson Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
