The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in their official release that they have requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka. Amid the growing political tensions between the two countries, BCB decided that the national side will not be travelling to India due to security concerns. The decision came amid the controversy surrounding IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman after receiving instructions from the BCCI.

"An emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was held this afternoon to discuss recent developments related to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka," the official press release from BCB read.

"The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India."

"Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions."

"In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India."

"The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members and other stakeholders and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment. The Bangladesh Cricket Board looks forward to the ICC's understanding of the situation and an urgent response on this matter," the release concluded.