Ravichandran Ashwin To Lead India 'A' In Deodhar Trophy

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) selection committee has announced the India A and India B squads for the DB Deodhar Trophy 2018, which will be held in Dharamsala from March 4 to 8. The two teams will compete against Karnataka, the winners of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017-18. While Ravichandran Ashwin has been appointed as captain of India A, Shreyas Iyer will lead India B. Ashwin, who was recently named the India Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain, will be looking to get in the groove during the Deodhar Trophy tournament and carry his momentum in the cash-rich league.
Under-19 India captain Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill are both present in the India A squad.
While India pacer Mohammed Shami finds a places in India A, Umesh Yadav will feature in India B squad.
The BCCI also announced the Rest of India squad for Irani Trophy, which will take on Ranji Trophy winners Vidarbha in Nagpur from March 14. Karnataka batsman Karun Nair has been given the responsibility of the 15-member Irani squad.
Squads
Deodhar Trophy
India A: R Ashwin (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Akshdeep Nath, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Amandeep Khare, Rohit Rayudu.
India B: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar.
Irani Cup
Rest of India: Karun Nair (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.