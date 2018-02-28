Ravichandran Ashwin To Lead India 'A' In Deodhar Trophy

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) selection committee has announced the India A and India B squads for the DB Deodhar Trophy 2018, which will be held in Dharamsala from March 4 to 8. The two teams will compete against Karnataka, the winners of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017-18. While Ravichandran Ashwin has been appointed as captain of India A, Shreyas Iyer will lead India B. Ashwin, who was recently named the India Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain, will be looking to get in the groove during the Deodhar Trophy tournament and carry his momentum in the cash-rich league.