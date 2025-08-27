Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, on Wednesday announced that his "time as an IPL cricketer" has come to a close, bringing the curtains down on a 16-year-long association with the tournament. The 38-year-old had retired from international cricket in December last year during the tour of Australia, after a decorated career that saw him become India's second-highest wicket-taker (537) in Tests, behind Anil Kumble (619).

In the IPL, he was regarded as one of the brightest minds to play the game, making his debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2009. His last appearance also came in the yellow jersey in IPL 2025, after rejoining CSK for ₹9.75 crore following a decade-long gap.

Now, according to Telegraph Sport, "Ravichandran Ashwin is keen to play in next year's Hundred and become the first Indian cricketer to appear in the tournament." The report added that Ashwin has already "identified the Hundred as a competition in which he would be eager to appear," following his retirement from the IPL.

Overall, he featured in 220 IPL matches, taking 187 wickets at an average of 30.22, with best figures of 4/34. With the bat, he scored 833 runs, with a highest score of 50 and an average of 13.02.

Ashwin was an integral member of CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011, and also turned out for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals during his IPL career.

Four Indian Premier League franchise owners were in July confirmed as "strategic partners" by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for teams in 'The Hundred' and will gain operational control by October 1 this year. The sport's governing body in England said in a release that the deals with these partners, which includes India's GMR, Sun TV Network Limited, RPSG Group, and Reliance Group, will unlock "hundreds of millions of pounds for game-wide growth". The ECB said two more partners - including Reliance Group for a stake in the Oval Invincibles - are set for "a formal completion at at later date".