 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Angry Fixing Jibe At Herschelle Gibbs' Joke

Updated: 19 February 2018 16:56 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin and Herschelle Gibbs were involved in an exchange which eventually turned sour.

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Angry Fixing Jibe At Herschelle Gibbs
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had deleted the Twitter post later © AFP

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs were involved in an exchange which eventually turned sour on Monday. It all began with a tweet that Ashwin posted about a sports shoe brand. It was then, Gibbs jokingly replied on his post saying that those shoes would help him run a bit faster. However, Gibbs' reply didn't go down well with the Indian spinner and he made a veiled attack on the former Proteas cricketer's infamous match-fixing saga in 2000, later deleting the tweet.

"Surely not as fast you did mate, unfortunately, I wasn't as blessed as you were. But I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate", Ashwin had replied.

ravichandran ashwin

In order to not escalate the matter further, Ashwin subsequently tried to play it down by inviting Gibbs for a dinner.

"I totally believed my reply was a joke too, but look how people and yourself perceived it. I am totally game for this sort of fun mate, we shall dine over this sometime", Ashwin replied.

The online exchange between Ashwin and Gibbs received mixed responses from Twiterrati.

Seeing the matter escalate, Ashwin deleted the 'fixing' tweet and gave his reasons for doing so.

In 2000, after South Africa toured India the same year, Delhi Police had charged Hansie Cronje for fixing his team's ODIs for money on April 7 that year. Initially, Cronje denied the allegations but on April 11, he confessed to his involvement in the activities and later on June 8, Gibbs admitted on accepting offer from his captain Cronje to make less than 20 runs in a match in return of $15,000. It is said that it was the fourth ODI in which Gibbs was asked to under-perform but he went on to make 72 and still they lost that match. After this, Gibbs was banned for the remaining year from international cricket.

Topics : Ravichandran Ashwin Herschelle Gibbs Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • R Ashwin reacted angrily to Herschelle Gibbs' reply on Twitter
  • Ashwin's reply didn't go down with the cricket fans
  • Ashwin eventually deleted his previous tweets
Related Articles
IPL 2018 Not A Platform For India Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL 2018 Not A Platform For India Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
Virender Sehwag Discloses Why He Chose Ravichandran Ashwin As Kings XI Punjab Captain
Virender Sehwag Discloses Why He Chose Ravichandran Ashwin As Kings XI Punjab Captain
IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain
IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain
Harsha Bhogle Takes A Dig At Arsenal Football Club. Ravichandran Ashwin Disagrees
Harsha Bhogle Takes A Dig At Arsenal Football Club. Ravichandran Ashwin Disagrees
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin's Bonhomie With Herschelle Gibbs After Fixing Jibe
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.