Ravichandran Ashwin Maintains No.1 Spot in Test Rankings, Virat Kohli Stays 2nd

Updated: 08 January 2017 15:39 IST

Ravindra Jadeja was second in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers will 879 points.The only other Indian in the top-20 was speedster Mohammed Shami, who is in 19th position.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja held onto the top two slots in the ICC's latest Test ranking © BCCI

India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday maintained the top spot while his partner Ravindra Jadeja was second, according to the latest ICC rankings for Test bowlers. 

India's skipper Virat Kohli was a notch behind Australia captain Steve Smith in batsmen's list.

Ashwin (887 points) and Jadeja (879 points) were No 1 and 2 in the list while Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood (860 points), who gained 29 points, by virtue of his good show against Pakistan has risen to the third spot in the ranking.

South African Kagiso Rabada was another big gainer as he jumped nine spots to be eighth in the list.

The only other Indian in the top-20 was speedster Mohammed Shami, who is in 19th position.

Indian captain Kohli is a distant second with 875 points after Steve Smith's 933 points. There is no other Indian batsman in the Top-10 while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are 12th and 16th respectively.

India are the No 1 team in ICC Test rankings with 120 rating points, well ahead of Australia, who are in the 2nd position with 109 points.

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

