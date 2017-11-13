 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Indian Cricketers Trolled On The Big Bang Theory. Fans Unimpressed

Updated: 13 November 2017 16:25 IST

Ashwin has been out of India's limited-overs cricket team after the emergence of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The off-spinner will make a return to the Test side as India take on Sri Lanka from November 16 onwards.

Indian Cricketers Trolled On The Big Bang Theory. Fans Unimpressed
The Big Bang Theory is extremely popular in India. © Twitter

A recent episode of the very popular American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' left Indian cricket fans surprised after names of star players Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were mentioned during the 11th season. The show, which is based on the lives of four scientists with one of them being Rajesh Koothrappali, played by Kunal Nayyar, has a huge fan following in India. In one of the scenes, Rajesh and 'Howard Wolowitz', played by Simon Helberg, are at the bar where a cricket match is being screened.

"I don't get how you can enjoy cricket, it makes no sense!" Wolowitz tells Rajesh.

"That's Ravichandran Ashwin, he is amazing. He makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvneshwar Kumar," replies Rajesh.

"Wooah, wooah, wooah! Save syllables for the rest of us," says Wolowitz.

The joke on the cricketers, however, left the Indian fans rather unimpressed.

Ashwin has been out of India's limited-overs cricket team after the emergence of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The off-spinner will make a return to the Test side as India take on Sri Lanka from November 16 onwards.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar and Pandya have been in top form in the recently concluded series. The two are now widely regarded as India's most improved cricketers.

 

Topics : India Ravichandran Ashwin Hardik Himanshu Pandya Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The American sitcom is very popular in India
  • Names of 3 Indian cricketers were mentioned on the show
  • Indian fans were not amused by the joke
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne Reveals His Game Plans To Tackle R Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja
India vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne Reveals His Game Plans To Tackle R Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja
Virat Kohli Brutally Trolls Hardik Pandya For His English Songs Playlist
Virat Kohli Brutally Trolls Hardik Pandya For His English Songs Playlist
Ravichandran Ashwin Clears Mandatory Test To Play For India, Says 'Yo Yo Test Done And Dusted'
Ravichandran Ashwin Clears Mandatory Test To Play For India, Says 'Yo Yo Test Done And Dusted'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.