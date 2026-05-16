Punjab Kings find themselves in the middle of an extraordinary slump. After an unbeaten run of seven matches that saw the 2025 runners-up reach 13 points and looking primed for the playoffs, they are now on a five-match losing streak, with the last of those two coming at their second 'home' venue in Dharamsala. The losses have seriously dented PBKS' chances. Ravichandra Ashwin, who has captained Punjab Kings in the past, said that the stance to change home venues was not serving the team well.

"You look at KKR, CSK, and MI, three teams which have won a lot of trophies - three, five and five. Out of the 19 seasons, they have 13. SRH and Deccan Chargers have won two, combined then 15. Have these teams ever changed their home venues?" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Look, we can say from the outside that Punjab aren't doing well, but because I have personally been there, I know it is wrong. We won five matches in Mohali, then we changed venues and got knocked out of the tournament."

He added that the new venue - Dharamsala - is not suiting them.

"So, I am saying that, sure, Punjab have suffered consecutive defeats, but they are not playing in Mullanpur; they are playing in Dharamsala, where the wicket is not that good to bat first on. The ball stays a little low in the first half, so it will take time for them to adapt," he added.

"Their batting order is scoring 30-40 runs fewer, or 20 runs fewer, because they have to adapt. We can all say that Punjab are struggling and have suffered five consecutive defeats, or that 'this is what happens in Punjab'. No, they have played two of those games at a changed home venue," he added.

Punjab Kings are on 13 points from 12 matches and face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season