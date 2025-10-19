Gautam Gambhir did not have the rosiest of starts to his career as Team India's head coach, particularly in red ball cricket. In late 2024, Gambhir's India suffered a shock 0-3 Test whitewash at home to New Zealand, and then a 1-3 Test series defeat in Australia. What followed was a ten-point diktat issued by the BCCI, stressing on players needing to play domestic cricket, restrictions on personal staff on tours and even limiting the time players get to spend with their families. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has now given his thoughts on the situation, and revealed whether such things were in place during his tenure.

"Not really," said Shastri in an interview with The Grade Cricketer, when asked whether such procedures were also there during his time as head coach.

"I don't remember anyone coming with a chef during my time. The chef would've been very busy with me! I wouldn't have minded one or two!" Shastri said.

"After a while, on tours, you've got to minimize things. When there are too many people around, you tend to get distracted," Shastri stated.

"He (Gambhir) must've seen it is getting out of hand and put a limit to what can be done and what cannot be done," Shastri said.

India are yet to lose any series or tournament in any format since the BCCI diktat came into play. In 2025, India have won the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup titles, beaten West Indies in a Test series at home, and drawn 2-2 with England in a dramatic and daunting away Test series.

Shastri expressed sympathy with Gambhir over his tough start in Test cricket.

"That's bound to happen. It takes time to understand your players, to know what combination you should play. The fact that they came back in England to win the last Test, and then won the Asia Cup, those will help things settle down," Shastri stated.

"The fact that they've beaten West Indies now and also got two Tests (wins) under their belt overseas makes them favourites once again to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final," Shastri said.

India take on Australia in three ODIs and five T20Is, starting October 19.