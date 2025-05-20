One of the finest servants of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, stepped away from Tests ahead of the tour of England, leaving the sporting world in shock. Seeing the man who got fans into the stadium, lifted the spirits of a dying format, questions were raised across the cricketing spectrum, with fans and pundits wondering asking why he had to take such a step. Former India coach Ravi Shastri, who worked with Virat from closed quarters and developed a bond that hardly any captain-coach did in Indian cricket history, shared insights into the batter's mindset that probably led to the big call.

In is column for Sportstar, Shastri wrote that Virat had two years of Test cricket left in him and should've ideally been given the team's captaincy for the England tour. The former India coach also listed potential factors that 'drove Virat away' from Test cricket.

"I am sure Virat still had two years of Test cricket left in him. I would have loved to see him in England this summer. It would have been a good idea to hand him the captaincy for the tour, but he would know best why he decided to leave. Maybe mental fatigue drove him to decide because he was as fit as any other player on the team," Shastri wrote.

"He knew his body best, but the mind would have played the decisive role. I will not rule out burnout as the decisive factor in curtailing his career at a critical phase of Indian cricket," he added.

Shastri also called Kohli the 'most influential cricketer of the last decade', who touched not just his fans and teammates but also his opponents.

"For me, Virat will remain the most influential cricketer of the last decade. He had fans worldwide, especially those who turned up at Test matches to watch him bat like no one else. A batsman who could hit a boundary at will and someone who would pick the best bowler in the opposition camp to send a strong message," Shastri said.

"Undoubtedly the most scrutinised batsman in world cricket, he was also the best prepared to fight in the middle. His making people watch Test cricket will be an enduring legacy. The team will forever miss his wild celebrations at the fall of a wicket and the joy he expressed at a partner's batting feat," he further added.

Shastri also shared a worrying update on Virat, saying the 36-year-old will walk away from the game entirely once he decides to stop playing cricket.

"He is still around to serve Indian cricket in ODIs, but I also know that Virat will walk away from the game once he is done playing cricket. He is not the kind who would like to coach or take on the role of a broadcaster. I will miss him when India plays its first Test in England. He was a champion, and that is what I would like to remember - never conceding an inch," he concluded.