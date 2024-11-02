Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara broke the internet as he did the unthinkable by hitting 6 consecutive sixes in an over. Taking on Robin Uthappa's India in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, Bopara went hammer and tongs against none other than the opponent team's skipper. Uthappa went on to concede a whopping 37 runs in an over, conceding 6 sixes and a wide in the 6 legal deliveries that he bowled. In the process, Bopara went on to complete his half-century in just 14 balls.

Bopara hit sixes to Uthappa on the first 5 deliveries of the over before the Indian delivered a wide on the 6th. On the 7th delivery of the over, Bopara hit another maximum to fetch a total of 37 runs from the over.

The next time Bopara faced a delivery, it was from Shahbaz Nadeem. Facing the first delivery from the bowler, the former England star hit another six, making it 7 consecutive maximums.

Bopara, who was also captaining the England side, retired after scoring 53 runs off just 14 balls with the help of eight sixes in his innings. Samit Patel gave Bopara excellent company in the middle, scoring 51 runs off just 18 balls with the help of four fours and five sixes in his innings.

As a result of Bopara and Patel's pyrotechniques, England put a total of 120/1 on the board in 6 overs. Despite fine cameos from the likes of Bharat Chipli (21 off 7), Shreevats Goswami (27 off 10) and Kedar Jadhav (48 not out for 15), India couldn't overhaul England's total. India only managed to reach a score of 105/6 in 6 overs, losing the match by 15 runs.

India are yet to win a single contest in the tournament, losing to Pakistan, UAE, and England already.