Young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi scaled the ICC T20I Ranking charts for a bowler, taking the No. 1 spot with his stupendous show in the 5-match series against Australia on Wednesday. In the process, Bishnoi extended Team India's dominance in the ICC rankings. The Indian team is already No. 1 in all three formats while the likes of Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Suryakumar Yadav occupy top spots in rankings for ODI batters, Test bowlers, and T20I batters respectively.

When it comes to all-rounders India also have Ravindra Jadeja occupying the numero uno position in Tests. With Bishnoi, Team India or Indian players are now at the top spot in 8 different categories of ICC Rankings.

No.1 Test team - India.

No.1 ODI team - India.

No.1 T20I team - India.

No.1 ODI batter - Gill.

No.1 Test bowler - Ashwin.

No.1 Test all rounder - Jadeja.

No.1 T20I batter - Surya.

No.1 T20I bowler - Bishnoi. pic.twitter.com/Panbx2dMYv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 6, 2023

The 23-year-old Bishnoi was India's go-to bowler in the just-concluded series against Australia, taking nine wickets from five games. Bishnoi, who is on 699 rating points, has jumped five places to displace Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (692) from the top slot.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and England's Adil Rashid, who both have 679 points, are in joint third. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana (677) completes the top five.

Bishnoi is the only Indian bowler in the top 10 in the shortest format even as Axar Patel climbed nine spots to be 18th.

Meanwhile, the swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India during their 4-1 T20I series win against Australia, held on to the top spot among batters, while opener Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped a place to be seventh.

Hardik Pandya retained the third spot in the all-rounders' list, despite missing the series against Australia due to injury.

With PTI inputs

