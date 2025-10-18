Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has removed Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars' name from his bio on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This action comes after Pakistani aerial strikes killed eight civilians, including three local cricketers, in the Paktika Province near the border. The players, who were identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon, were killed when they were attacked after returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital.

As a result, Rashid, who earlier slammed the Pakistani regime for its cowardly act, dropped 'Lahore Qalandars' from his bio. His latest act has sparked rumours of him boycotting the league.

The 27-year-old, who joined Lahore Qalandars in 2021, has so far won three PSL titles with the franchise, including last season.

Earlier, Rashid said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan." "It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed," Rashid said in a statement posted on X.

"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time - our national dignity must come before all else," he added.

All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari said the attack has left the cricketing fraternity and Afghanistan in sorrow.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom of the heroic players of Argoon district of Paktika, who were brutally attacked by the Pakistani military regime after a friendly cricket match.

"The incident is a great sorrow not only for Paktika, but for the entire cricket family and nation of Afghanistan. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of these innocent players, my friends and the people of Paktika," he wrote on X.

"We will never forget their memory and sacrifice." Opener Sediqullah Atal also supported the ACB's decision to withdraw from the tri-series.

"Deeply saddened by Pakistan's attacks on Afghan civilians, women, children, and young cricketers. Such inhuman acts must not be ignored. I fully support the Afghanistan Cricket Board's decision," said Atal in his social media account.