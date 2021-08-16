Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has said that spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation in Afghanistan and he is not able to get his family out of the country. Flight operations from around the world have been affected at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International (HKI) airport due to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Rashid is currently in the UK playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred.

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried. He can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

"For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under... for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has - I think that's probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far," he added.

The Taliban have entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul and taken over the presidential palace, after president Ashraf Ghani left the country.