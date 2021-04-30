After the likes of Pat Cummins, Brett Lee and Sachin Tendulkar came forward to extend their support in India's fight against COVID-19, Rashid Khan took to Twitter on Friday and said that everyone in Afghanistan was with India in these testing times. The leg-spinner, who is part of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise, also urged everyone to maintain social distance and wear a mask. "Everyone back home in Afghanistan is with you INDIA in this tough time . Please everyone stay safe stay home maintain social distance and Wear Mask plz Folded hands #WeAreWithYouIndia," Rashid captioned a video on Twitter.

Everyone back home in Afghanistan ???????? is with you INDIA in this tough time . Please everyone stay safe stay home maintain social distance and Wear Mask plz #WeAreWithYouIndia pic.twitter.com/GDFDHrHQJk — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 30, 2021

On Monday, Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, donated USD 50,000 to 'PM Cares Fund'.

"As players we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund," specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals," the Australian wrote.

Cummins' fellow Australian Brett Lee donated one Bitcoin for India's fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals donated funds for Covid relief funds.

Indian cricket's legend Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs one crore to 'Mission Oxygen' to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.