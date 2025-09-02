Captain Rashid Khan became the leading wicket-taker in Twenty20s as Afghanistan beat the United Arab Emirates by 38 runs in the tri-series on Monday. Leg-spinner Khan took 3-21 to reach 165 T20 international wickets, passing New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee's record of 164. Spin strangled UAE, which made 150-8 in reply to Afghanistan's 188-4. Half-centuries from Ibrahim Zadran (63) and opening batter Sediqullah Atal (54) helped Afghanistan cruise to the win.

Both teams wore black armbands and observed a minute of silence because of the earthquake on Sunday that killed some 800 people and injured more than 2,500 in eastern Afghanistan.

Pakistan, which has beaten Afghanistan and UAE to lead the tri-series, takes on Afghanistan again on Tuesday. The tri-series is a dress rehearsal for the Asia Cup starting in the UAE on Sept. 9.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's 67 off 37 balls gave the home team an ideal start of 66-1 inside the six-over powerplay before Khan and left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf (3-24) sliced through the middle order.

Waseem cashed in on a dropped catch at short fine leg on 20 and hit an attractive six sixes and four boundaries on both sides of the pitch. Waseem even smashed Khan for a straight six as got his half-century off 25 balls.

But Khan and Ashraf starred as UAE lost seven wickets for 46 runs.

Ashraf dismissed Waseem, who top-edged a pull and was caught by Mujeeb at short fine leg in the 10th over.

Asif Khan, who made a fifty against Pakistan on Sunday, lasted only three balls when his off stump was knocked over by Khan's googly. Khan's third wicket for the T20 record was a faint edge off Dhruv Parashar's bat as UAE slumped to 111-6 in 15 overs.

Rahul Chopra (52 not out) was one of three batters to make double figures, and reached his half-century off the final ball of the game with a pulled six.

Earlier, Atal hit his maiden T20 half-century and combined with Zadran in an 86-run second-wicket stand. Between them, they hit seven sixes and seven boundaries.

Azmatullah Omarzai (20) and Jannat (23) added late cameos.

Left-arm fast bowler Muhammad Rohid, playing his first game of the series, took 2-34.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)