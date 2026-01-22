Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad compiled superlative hundreds to power table-toppers Mumbai to a commanding 332 for 4 on day one of their Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Thursday. Sarfaraz notched up his 17th first-class hundred and his first of the 2025-26 Ranji season, scoring 142 not out off 164 balls which was studded with 11 hits to the fence and five maximums. Amandeep Khare and Anustup Majumdar are the only two batters who have amassed more Ranji tons than Sarfaraz since the 2019-20 season.

Lad sent the ball across the ropes 10 times and also had two sixes in his 179-ball knock to score 104, while putting on 249 runs for the fourth wicket after Mumbai was asked to bat first.

At the draw of stumps, Himanshu Singh (0) had joined Sarfaraz in the middle after Rohit Rayudu broke the partnership in the 86th over, trapping Lad in front of the wickets.

Rayudu (2/66) also accounted for opener Akhil Herwadkar (27), while skipper Mohammed Siraj, playing his first Ranji match of the season, picked up the other opener Akash Anand (35) after the two had added 60 runs for the opening wicket.

Sai Yadav also snapped a wicket, dismissing Musheer Khan (11) cheaply.

Mumbai were going strong at 60/0 before they lost three quick wickets to be reduced to 86/3.

Coming out to bat at No. 5, Sarfaraz then joined hands with Lad to script the recovery.

With three wins, Mumbai lead the group with 24 points, while Jammu and Kashmir are placed second with 20 points, followed by Rajasthan (13).

Hyderabad, also at 13 points, will have to win both their remaining matches to keep their hopes alive for a quarterfinal spot.

In another match, Puducherry were bowled out for 233, built mainly around Ajay Rohera's patient 211-ball 94.

Opting to bat, Puducherry struggled to weave a substantial partnership with Rohera anchoring the innings with a superb knock, laced with eight fours.

Jayant Yadav (33), Aman Khan (25) and Paras Ratnaparkhe (20) frittered away their starts as J&K bowlers produced a disciplined effort.

At stumps, Sunil Kumar and Shubham Khajuria were at the crease with J&K yet to open their account.

Sunil Kumar (3/26), Yudhvir Singh (3/55) and Vanshaj Sharma (2/55) shared eight wickets among them.

Sudip marks comeback with unbeaten ton, Bengal 340/4 vs Services

Veteran left-hander Sudip Chatterjee smashed an unbeaten century to power Bengal to 340/4 at stumps against Services on the opening day of their Group C Ranji Trophy match at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani on Thursday.

Making a comeback from an injury, the southpaw hit 12 fours and one six in his undefeated knock off 226 balls, while skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a fine 81 (152b).

The duo added 151 runs for the opening wicket to put Services in the back-foot after the visitors opted to bowl.

For Sudip it was his 14th first-class hundred. The opening pair were looking without any trouble before a Abhimanyu's innings was cut short by a run out against the run of play.

Making his 100th first class appearance, Anustup Majumdar fell for 27 off 33 balls. Shahbaz Ahmed also departed after a well-made 38.

At stumps on the opening day, Sudip remained unbeaten along with Sumanta Gupta (31 batting) to give the hosts the advantage.

"Happy to comeback after injury and score a hundred. It will be important to start well tomorrow and score as many runs as possible," Sudip said.

"Posting a good first innings total will be crucial to put pressure on the opposition. Today's century is special specially after returning from injury."

Uttarakhand bowl out Tripura for 266

Veteran left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra and youngster Janmejay Joshi shared seven wickets to bowl hosts Tripura out for 266 as Uttarakhand made a steady start at stumps at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala.

In reply, Uttarakhand reached 7 for no loss in three overs at stumps, still trailing by 259 runs.

The 35-year-old Mishra returned impressive figures of 4/59, while 24-year-old new-ball bowler Joshi, playing his maiden season, chipped in with 3/48 to contribute to Uttarakhand's disciplined effort.

The game turned soon after the drinks break when Mishra provided the breakthrough, triggering a collapse. Wickets fell at regular intervals thereafter as the Mishra-Joshi duo tightened the screws and shared seven scalps between them.

Sridam Paul held the innings together with a patient 123-ball 75 knock, striking seven fours and a six, but lacked support from the middle order.

Lower down the order, Swapnil Singh struck a counter-attacking unbeaten 60 off 74 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes, to push Tripura past the 250-mark.

