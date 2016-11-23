 
Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad Player Tanmay Agarwal Hit on Head, Hospitalised

Updated: 23 November 2016 18:51 IST

While fielding at forward short-leg, Tanmay Agarwal was struck on the helmet when Chattisgarh batsman Manoj Singh was trying to play a pull shot off left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan's delivery.

After the incident, a stretcher was called by the on-field umpires as Tanmay felt dizziness. ©

Hyderabad player Tanmay Agarwal on Wednesday was taken to a hospital after being hit on the head in the Ranji Trophy Group C match against Chhattisgarh at Ahmedabad.

Despite being hit, Tanmay turned around to complete the catch, but fell on the floor immediately after the ball landed on the ground.

After the incident, a stretcher was called by the on-field umpires as Tanmay felt dizziness.

As a precautionary measure, the medical staff advised him be taken to a hospital.

Highlights
  • Hyderabad player Tanmay Agarwal was rushed to the hospital
  • Agarwal was struck on the helmet by a delivery from Mehdi Hasan
  • A stretcher was called by the on-field umpires as Tanmay felt dizziness
