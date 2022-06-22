Ranji Trophy Final, MP vs MUM, Highlights: Mumbai reached 248/5 at Stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 78 to give them a good start, but Madhya Pradesh fought back with quick wickets. Sarfaraz Khan (40 not out) and Shams Mulani (12 not out), however, steadied Mumbai and were unbeaten at Stumps. Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal had given Mumbai a strong start before the former was dismissed on 47. Jaiswal too missed out on back-to-back centuries in the competition after he was dismissed on 78 by Anubhav Agarwal. Armaan Jaffer and Suved Parkar failed to impress as they were dismissed for cheap by Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain, respectively. Hardik Tamore too could only conjure 24 runs before Jain dismissed him to pick his second wicket. Earlier, Mumbai had won the toss and elected to bat. Mumbai are eyeing their record-extending 42 Ranji title, while Madhya Pradesh are yet to win a title, having lost the final back in the 1998-99 season. MP reached the final after thrashing Bengal in the semi finals, while Mumbai's game against Uttar Pradesh had ended in a draw. Mumbai, however, made it to the final by virtue of first innings lead. (SCORECARD)

Here are the Highlights of the Ranji Trophy final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai from Bengaluru