 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ranji Trophy Final: Gujarat's RP Singh Loses Cool With Fan On Boundary Line

Updated: 15 January 2017 10:12 IST

RP Singh's behaviour was perhaps the only sour point for Pathiv Patel's side, which put on a clinical display in the high-profile final.

Ranji Trophy Final: Gujarat's RP Singh Loses Cool With Fan On Boundary Line
RP Singh picked up four wickets in the Ranji Trophy final vs Mumbai. © Twitter

Gujarat's RP Singh, who was one of the star performers for his side in the Ranji Trophy this season, was seen venting his anger on a fan during the final against Mumbai. Gujarat scripted history on Saturday as they beat 41-time champions Mumbai by five wickets on Day 5 of the final at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. RP Singh's behaviour was perhaps the only sour point for Pathiv Patel's side, which put on a clinical display in the high-profile final. The Indian pacer snatched a fan's mobile phone and threw it on the ground after repeated requests for a selfie.

RP Singh has been in top form this term, picking up 18 wickets at 25.44. Like skipper Patel, he too played a key role in Gujarat's triumph in the final by dismissing four batsmen. In the semi-final against Jharkhand, RP Singh bagged nine wickets.

The left-arm pacer has not played international cricket since 2011, when he was part of the ODI team.

The 31-year-old has represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is, taking 40, 69 and 15 wickets respectively. One of Singh's best career moments arrived in 2007, when he finished as the highest wicket-taker (12) at the World T20 in South Africa.

Gujarat become the 17th team to win the prestigious title and will now play the Irani Cup in Mumbai vs Rest of India from January 20.

Topics : RP Singh Parthiv Patel Cricket India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • RP Singh snatched and threw a fan's phone on the ground
  • RP Singh was Gujarat's star performer during this season
  • Gujarat beat Mumbai by five wickets in the Ranji Trophy final
Related Articles
Parthiv Patel Fifty Propels Gujarat to Thumping Win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 Trophy
Parthiv Patel Fifty Propels Gujarat to Thumping Win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 Trophy
Ranji Trophy: RP Singh Fifer Helps Gujarat Beat Madhya Pradesh
Ranji Trophy: RP Singh Fifer Helps Gujarat Beat Madhya Pradesh
Ranji Trophy: RP Singh, Jasprit Bumrah Pick Four Wickets Each as Gujarat Defeat Railways
Ranji Trophy: RP Singh, Jasprit Bumrah Pick Four Wickets Each as Gujarat Defeat Railways
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.