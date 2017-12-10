 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2017: Karnataka Thrash Mumbai By An Innings To Storm Into Semis

Updated: 10 December 2017 17:00 IST

Captain Vinay Kumar, who bagged a hat-trick in his six wicket haul in the first innings, got two crucial wickets - those of crisis man Lad for 31 and rival captain Aditya Tare.

Ranji Trophy 2017: Karnataka Thrash Mumbai By An Innings To Storm Into Semis
Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar celebrates the fall of a Mumbai wicket © PTI

Karnataka hammered Mumbai by an innings and 20 runs to storm into the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final with a day to spare on Sunday. Karnataka, who took a huge 397-run first innings lead over Mumbai by scoring a massive 570 after bundling out the latter for a paltry 173, bowled out the 41-time champions for 377 in 114.5 overs in the second innings to complete a comprehensive victory on day four of the five-day game at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha.

Surya Kumar Yadav made a defiant 108, off 180 balls with 16 fours and one six, before he was run out in the pre-lunch session to open the doors for eight-time title winners Karnataka to press ahead and complete the rout. Akash Parkar made 65, in 186 balls laced with 11 fours, besides adding 98 runs for the fourth wicket with Yadav after the two batsmen commenced the day with Mumbai on 120 for three.

Parkar also added 52 runs with Siddhesh Lad for the fifth wicket before being dismissed by off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham. Captain Vinay Kumar, who bagged a hat-trick in his six wicket haul in the first innings, got two crucial wickets - those of crisis man Lad for 31 and rival captain Aditya Tare for a duck - before off spinner Gowtham scythed through the lower order to finish with a haul of 6 for 104.

There was some resistance towards the end when debutant Shivam Dube, who bats left-handed but bowls with his right, clouted four sixes and 7 fours in making a brisk 71 in 91 balls and brought Mumbai close to avoiding the innings loss.

Dube, who also bagged a five-wicket haul in the Karnataka innings and became only the third Mumbai player to take five wickets and hit a half ton on debut, was finally caught at long on off Dube while trying to launch the bowler for his second six in the same over. He had smacked leg spinner Shreyas Gopal for three other sixes and added 44 runs for the tenth wicket with last man and fellow-debutant Shivam Malhotra (0 in 18 balls) for company before falling to signal an end to his and Mumbai's fight.

Brief scores: Mumbai 173 and 377 (Surya Kumar Yadav 108, Akash Parkar 65, Shivam Dube 71; K Gowtham 6 for 104) lost to Karnataka 570 by an innings and 20 runs.

With PTI Inputs.

Topics : Cricket Vinay Kumar
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Karnataka beat Mumbai by an innings and 20 runs to reach Ranji semis
  • Karnataka bowled out the 41-time champions for 377 in 114.5 overs
  • Vinay Kumar bagged a hat-trick in his 6 wicket haul in the 1st innings
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy 2017: Karnataka Takes Commanding 222-Run Lead Over Mumbai
Ranji Trophy 2017: Karnataka Takes Commanding 222-Run Lead Over Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Vinay Kumar Runs Through Mumbai Line-Up With A Hat-Trick
Ranji Trophy: Vinay Kumar Runs Through Mumbai Line-Up With A Hat-Trick
Ranji Trophy: Delhi Face Mammoth Task Against Vinay Kumar-Led Karnataka
Ranji Trophy: Delhi Face Mammoth Task Against Vinay Kumar-Led Karnataka
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.